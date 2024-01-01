Menu
Just Arrived! 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD with only 56,641 km. This fuel-efficient sedan features a 2.0L engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. It comes fully loaded with dual-zone climate control, a power drivers seat, heated and cooled leather seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, and a rear backup camera. Navigation, a power sliding sunroof, keyless entry with remote start, fog lights, and a luxurious leather interior round out the high-end features. Perfect for comfort and convenience, with AWD for added peace of mind. Dlr#9243

56,142 KM

Details Description Features

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_NoBadges

Used
56,142KM
VIN 3FA6P0D95HR100949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8582-1
  • Mileage 56,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD with only 56,641 km. This fuel-efficient sedan features a 2.0L engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. It comes fully loaded with dual-zone climate control, a power drivers seat, heated and cooled leather seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, and a rear backup camera. Navigation, a power sliding sunroof, keyless entry with remote start, fog lights, and a luxurious leather interior round out the high-end features. Perfect for comfort and convenience, with AWD for added peace of mind. Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Child Safety Door Lo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
2017 Ford Fusion