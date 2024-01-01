$22,880+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
Titanium AWD
2017 Ford Fusion
Titanium AWD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$22,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8582-1
- Mileage 56,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD with only 56,641 km. This fuel-efficient sedan features a 2.0L engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. It comes fully loaded with dual-zone climate control, a power drivers seat, heated and cooled leather seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, and a rear backup camera. Navigation, a power sliding sunroof, keyless entry with remote start, fog lights, and a luxurious leather interior round out the high-end features. Perfect for comfort and convenience, with AWD for added peace of mind. Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email ABH Car Sales
ABH Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363