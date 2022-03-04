Menu
2017 Honda Civic

26,200 KM

Details

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

TOURING SEDAN

2017 Honda Civic

TOURING SEDAN

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_OneOwner

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8626376
  • Stock #: 8351-1
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F94HH109373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

