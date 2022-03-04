$27,990+ tax & licensing
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
ABH Car Sales
250-442-2363
2017 Honda Civic
TOURING SEDAN
Location
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
26,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8626376
- Stock #: 8351-1
- VIN: 2HGFC1F94HH109373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,200 KM
