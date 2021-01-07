Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

51,012 KM

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

LIMITED AWD

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

51,012KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6522969
  Stock #: 8188
  VIN: KM8J3CA40HU407072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8188
  • Mileage 51,012 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD. Powered By A Fuel Efficient 2.0L, 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Traction Control, Power Lift Gate, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirror's, Panorama Roof, Fog Lights, Alloys

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Side Head Curtai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

