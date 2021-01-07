+ taxes & licensing
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
1-Owner! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD. Powered By A Fuel Efficient 2.0L, 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Traction Control, Power Lift Gate, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirror's, Panorama Roof, Fog Lights, Alloys
