2017 Kia Soul
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
- Stock #: 8502
- VIN: KNDJP3A57H7413449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8502
- Mileage 115,430 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival this 2017 Kia Soul + with a 2.0L engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, is a compact crossover SUV that offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience.
Engine: 2.0L engine
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Climate Control: Automatic climate control for convenient temperature regulation.
Steering Column: Telescopic steering column allows you to adjust the steering wheel's position for a comfortable driving posture.
Driver's Seat: Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort and convenience.
Seats: Heated leather seats to keep you warm during colder seasons.
Rear Backup Camera: A rearview camera helps with parking and backing up safely by providing a clear view of the area behind the vehicle.
Heated Steering Wheel: A heated steering wheel for added comfort during cold weather.
Lane Departure Warning: A safety feature that alerts the driver when the vehicle unintentionally drifts out of its lane.
Bluetooth: Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Traction Control: Traction control system helps maintain stability and grip on the road, especially during challenging driving conditions.
Fog Lights: Fog lights to improve visibility in foggy or misty conditions.
These features make the 2017 Kia Soul + a well-equipped vehicle with a balance of comfort, convenience, and safety features.
