115,430 KM

$19,990

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

New arrival this 2017 Kia Soul + with a 2.0L engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, is a compact crossover SUV that offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience.
Engine: 2.0L engine
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Climate Control: Automatic climate control for convenient temperature regulation.
Steering Column: Telescopic steering column allows you to adjust the steering wheel's position for a comfortable driving posture.
Driver's Seat: Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort and convenience.
Seats: Heated leather seats to keep you warm during colder seasons.
Rear Backup Camera: A rearview camera helps with parking and backing up safely by providing a clear view of the area behind the vehicle.
Heated Steering Wheel: A heated steering wheel for added comfort during cold weather.
Lane Departure Warning: A safety feature that alerts the driver when the vehicle unintentionally drifts out of its lane.
Bluetooth: Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Traction Control: Traction control system helps maintain stability and grip on the road, especially during challenging driving conditions.
Fog Lights: Fog lights to improve visibility in foggy or misty conditions.
These features make the 2017 Kia Soul + a well-equipped vehicle with a balance of comfort, convenience, and safety features.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Safety

ABS Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Traction
Owners Manual
Extra Keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

