2017 Land Rover Discovery

64,576 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,576KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9603433
  Stock #: 8424
  VIN: SALCP2BG6HH691832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8424
  • Mileage 64,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 64,576 Klms! On This Extra Clean 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE AWD Powered By A Fuel Efficient 2.0L, Paired With A 9 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Telescopic Steering Column, Rear Backup Camera, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Power Rear Lift Gate, Dual Power Heated Seats, Navigation, Hitch, Alloys, & Much More! Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive. Trades Are Welcome & Financing Is Available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch
Power Heated Mirrors
Extra Keys
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

