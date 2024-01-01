Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 Low KM, Powerful HEMI, and Ready to Roll! This 2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 is built to deliver power, performance, and reliability. With just 80,954 km, this truck is barely broken in and is ready for many more adventures. Under the hood, youll find the legendary 5.7L V8 HEMI engine, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmissiona combination that delivers impressive power and towing capability while maintaining everyday drivability. Loaded with features to keep you comfortable and connected, including:Air Conditioning Stay cool wherever the road takes you. Tilt Steering & Cruise Control Perfect for long drives. Power Group Power windows, locks, and mirrors for ultimate convenience. New Tires Ready to hit the road or the trails. This claims-free CARFAX report and original BC truck mean youre getting a well-maintained, reliable ride with a clean history. Whether youre heading to the job site, towing your toys, or exploring the great outdoors, this RAM 1500 is the perfect companion. Dont miss outthis low-kilometer, rugged 4x4 is a rare find. Call today and make it yours before someone else does! Dlr#9243

2017 RAM 1500

80,954 KM

Details Description Features

$31,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

ST Crew Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12038746

2017 RAM 1500

ST Crew Cab 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 12038746
  2. 12038746
  3. 12038746
  4. 12038746
  5. 12038746
  6. 12038746
  7. 12038746
  8. 12038746
  9. 12038746
  10. 12038746
  11. 12038746
  12. 12038746
  13. 12038746
  14. 12038746
  15. 12038746
  16. 12038746
  17. 12038746
  18. 12038746
  19. 12038746
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,954KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT7HG687800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8623
  • Mileage 80,954 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 Low KM, Powerful HEMI, and Ready to Roll!

This 2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 is built to deliver power, performance, and reliability. With just 80,954 km, this truck is barely broken in and is ready for many more adventures.

Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.7L V8 HEMI engine, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmissiona combination that delivers impressive power and towing capability while maintaining everyday drivability.

Loaded with features to keep you comfortable and connected, including:Air Conditioning Stay cool wherever the road takes you. Tilt Steering & Cruise Control Perfect for long drives. Power Group Power windows, locks, and mirrors for ultimate convenience. New Tires Ready to hit the road or the trails.

This claims-free CARFAX report and original BC truck mean youre getting a well-maintained, reliable ride with a clean history. Whether youre heading to the job site, towing your toys, or exploring the great outdoors, this RAM 1500 is the perfect companion.

Dont miss outthis low-kilometer, rugged 4x4 is a rare find. Call today and make it yours before someone else does! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 80,954 KM $31,880 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT crew cab 4X4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2016 GMC Canyon SLT crew cab 4X4 107,436 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4WD 278,566 KM $14,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500