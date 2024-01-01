$31,880+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST Crew Cab 4x4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8623
- Mileage 80,954 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 Low KM, Powerful HEMI, and Ready to Roll!
This 2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 is built to deliver power, performance, and reliability. With just 80,954 km, this truck is barely broken in and is ready for many more adventures.
Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.7L V8 HEMI engine, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmissiona combination that delivers impressive power and towing capability while maintaining everyday drivability.
Loaded with features to keep you comfortable and connected, including:Air Conditioning Stay cool wherever the road takes you. Tilt Steering & Cruise Control Perfect for long drives. Power Group Power windows, locks, and mirrors for ultimate convenience. New Tires Ready to hit the road or the trails.
This claims-free CARFAX report and original BC truck mean youre getting a well-maintained, reliable ride with a clean history. Whether youre heading to the job site, towing your toys, or exploring the great outdoors, this RAM 1500 is the perfect companion.
Dont miss outthis low-kilometer, rugged 4x4 is a rare find. Call today and make it yours before someone else does! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Comfort
