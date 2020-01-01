Menu
2017 RAM 1500

34,955 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

LARAMIE QUAD CAB 4WD

2017 RAM 1500

LARAMIE QUAD CAB 4WD

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,955KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6226434
  • Stock #: 8173
  • VIN: 1C6RR7JT3HS797382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8173
  • Mileage 34,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 34,955 Klms! 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie Quad Cab 4X4. Powered by a 5.7L Hemi, 8 Speed Auto, dual zone climate control, tilt, cruise, power group, power heated mirror's, dual power heated/cooled seats, with memory settings on the driver's side, rear backup camera, navigation, front & rear parking sensor's, traction control, heated steering wheel, steering wheel controls, power adjustable pedals, fog lights, power rear sliding window, power sliding sunroof, sprayin box liner, trailer tow package, power remote running boards, This Laramie has a 6" BDS LIFT & Remote Reservoir FOX Shocks. Call today to schedule your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
Running Boards
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Climate Control
BACK UP SENSORS
GPS Equipped
Rear View Cam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

