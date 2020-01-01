+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
Only 34,955 Klms! 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie Quad Cab 4X4. Powered by a 5.7L Hemi, 8 Speed Auto, dual zone climate control, tilt, cruise, power group, power heated mirror's, dual power heated/cooled seats, with memory settings on the driver's side, rear backup camera, navigation, front & rear parking sensor's, traction control, heated steering wheel, steering wheel controls, power adjustable pedals, fog lights, power rear sliding window, power sliding sunroof, sprayin box liner, trailer tow package, power remote running boards, This Laramie has a 6" BDS LIFT & Remote Reservoir FOX Shocks. Call today to schedule your test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2