$23,880+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
EXT CAB 2WD
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
EXT CAB 2WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$23,880
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8696-1
- Mileage 29,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes, only 29,170 kms on this sharp 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab 2WD! Powered by a fuel efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a fun-to-drive 6-speed manual transmission, this Colorado delivers excellent fuel economy while still offering the capability and versatility you need.
Well equipped with air conditioning, tilt steering column, power windows and locks, power drivers seat, rear backup camera, traction control, locking tailgate, box liner, and tonneau cover. The extended cab design provides extra interior storage space and added practicality.
This is an original BC truck with a claims free Carfax report and has clearly been very well cared for since new. With exceptionally low kilometers and great overall condition, this Colorado must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email ABH Car Sales
ABH Car Sales
Call Dealer
250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing>
250-442-2363