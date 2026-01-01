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Yes, only 29,170 kms on this sharp 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab 2WD! Powered by a fuel efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a fun-to-drive 6-speed manual transmission, this Colorado delivers excellent fuel economy while still offering the capability and versatility you need. Well equipped with air conditioning, tilt steering column, power windows and locks, power drivers seat, rear backup camera, traction control, locking tailgate, box liner, and tonneau cover. The extended cab design provides extra interior storage space and added practicality. This is an original BC truck with a claims free Carfax report and has clearly been very well cared for since new. With exceptionally low kilometers and great overall condition, this Colorado must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

29,170 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

EXT CAB 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
14130814

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

EXT CAB 2WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller
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$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,170KM
VIN 1GCHSAEAXJ1128794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8696-1
  • Mileage 29,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes, only 29,170 kms on this sharp 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab 2WD! Powered by a fuel efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a fun-to-drive 6-speed manual transmission, this Colorado delivers excellent fuel economy while still offering the capability and versatility you need.

Well equipped with air conditioning, tilt steering column, power windows and locks, power drivers seat, rear backup camera, traction control, locking tailgate, box liner, and tonneau cover. The extended cab design provides extra interior storage space and added practicality.

This is an original BC truck with a claims free Carfax report and has clearly been very well cared for since new. With exceptionally low kilometers and great overall condition, this Colorado must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Interior

tilt steering
Rear View Camera

Exterior

tinted windows
Box Liner
side steps

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Owners Manual
AMFM Stereo
Front side airbag
Side H

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

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250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$23,880

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Chevrolet Colorado