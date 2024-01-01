Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish car? This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is the perfect choice! With only 54,674 km on the odometer, this vehicle is in excellent condition and comes with a claims-free CARFAX report for your peace of mind Fuel-Efficient Engine: Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged engine with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, offering impressive fuel economy and a responsive drive Climate control for a perfectly regulated cabin.Telescopic steering column for personalized driving comfort. Power drivers seat and heated front seats to keep you cozy on chilly days. Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and streaming.Rear backup camera for confident parking and reversing.Remote start for a warm or cool car before you step inside A power sliding sunroof to let in the sunshine and fresh air. Sleek exterior design, enhanced by its excellent condition.This Cruze LT is the ideal blend of practicality, comfort, and modern tech, making it a fantastic choice for both city commuting and road trips. Dont miss out on this dependable, low-mileage gem!Contact us today to schedule a test drive or for more details. This beauty wont last long! Dlr#9243

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

54,674 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12044419

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 12044419
  2. 12044419
  3. 12044419
  4. 12044419
  5. 12044419
  6. 12044419
  7. 12044419
  8. 12044419
  9. 12044419
  10. 12044419
  11. 12044419
  12. 12044419
  13. 12044419
  14. 12044419
  15. 12044419
  16. 12044419
  17. 12044419
  18. 12044419
  19. 12044419
  20. 12044419
  21. 12044419
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,674KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM9J7158071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8622
  • Mileage 54,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish car? This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is the perfect choice! With only 54,674 km on the odometer, this vehicle is in excellent condition and comes with a claims-free CARFAX report for your peace of mind Fuel-Efficient Engine: Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged engine with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, offering impressive fuel economy and a responsive drive Climate control for a perfectly regulated cabin.Telescopic steering column for personalized driving comfort. Power drivers seat and heated front seats to keep you cozy on chilly days. Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and streaming.Rear backup camera for confident parking and reversing.Remote start for a warm or cool car before you step inside A power sliding sunroof to let in the sunshine and fresh air. Sleek exterior design, enhanced by its excellent condition.This Cruze LT is the ideal blend of practicality, comfort, and modern tech, making it a fantastic choice for both city commuting and road trips. Dont miss out on this dependable, low-mileage gem!Contact us today to schedule a test drive or for more details. This beauty wont last long! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 80,954 KM $31,880 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Canyon SLT crew cab 4X4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2016 GMC Canyon SLT crew cab 4X4 107,436 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4WD 278,566 KM $14,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze