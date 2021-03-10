+ taxes & licensing
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Only 34,341 Klms! 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Technology RS Hatchback. Powered By A Fuel Efficient 1.4L, 6 Speed Auto, Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Control's, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Power Sliding Sunroof, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Fog Light's, Rear Spoiler, 18" Aluminum Wheels & More! This Is A 1-Owner Extra Clean Cruze Hatchback And Also Still Has The Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Get Ready To CRUZE!!
