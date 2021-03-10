Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

34,341 KM

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

PREMIER RS HATCHBACK

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

PREMIER RS HATCHBACK

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

34,341KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6816758
  Stock #: 8207-1
  VIN: 3G1BF6SM1JS573308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8207-1
  • Mileage 34,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 34,341 Klms! 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Technology RS Hatchback. Powered By A Fuel Efficient 1.4L, 6 Speed Auto, Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Control's, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Power Sliding Sunroof, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Fog Light's, Rear Spoiler, 18" Aluminum Wheels & More! This Is A 1-Owner Extra Clean Cruze Hatchback And Also Still Has The Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Get Ready To CRUZE!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
remote start
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Climate Control
R
Rear View Camera
Extra Keys
GPS Equipped

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

