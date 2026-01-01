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This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 is the perfect combination of power, comfort and style! Powered by the legendary 6.2L V8 paired with a smooth shifting 8 speed automatic transmission, this Silverado delivers outstanding performance whether youre towing, hauling or cruising the highway. Equipped with the desirable 5.8 foot box and loaded with premium features including dual zone climate control, telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, heated steering wheel, dual power heated and cooled leather seats, rear backup camera, remote start, power sliding sunroof, lane departure warning, Z71 off-road package and much more. With only 102,139 kms and a no accidents history, this Silverado has clearly been well cared for and maintained. A sharp looking, fully loaded truck that offers both luxury and capability must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

102,139 KM

Details Description Features

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14144713

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew Cab 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,139KM
VIN 3GCUKSEJ5JG305323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8768
  • Mileage 102,139 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 is the perfect combination of power, comfort and style! Powered by the legendary 6.2L V8 paired with a smooth shifting 8 speed automatic transmission, this Silverado delivers outstanding performance whether youre towing, hauling or cruising the highway. Equipped with the desirable 5.8 foot box and loaded with premium features including dual zone climate control, telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, heated steering wheel, dual power heated and cooled leather seats, rear backup camera, remote start, power sliding sunroof, lane departure warning, Z71 off-road package and much more. With only 102,139 kms and a no accidents history, this Silverado has clearly been well cared for and maintained. A sharp looking, fully loaded truck that offers both luxury and capability must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Interior

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Box Liner
side steps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Sun Roof
GPS Equipped
Back up sens

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$38,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500