$38,980+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Crew Cab 4x4
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Crew Cab 4x4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8768
- Mileage 102,139 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 is the perfect combination of power, comfort and style! Powered by the legendary 6.2L V8 paired with a smooth shifting 8 speed automatic transmission, this Silverado delivers outstanding performance whether youre towing, hauling or cruising the highway. Equipped with the desirable 5.8 foot box and loaded with premium features including dual zone climate control, telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, heated steering wheel, dual power heated and cooled leather seats, rear backup camera, remote start, power sliding sunroof, lane departure warning, Z71 off-road package and much more. With only 102,139 kms and a no accidents history, this Silverado has clearly been well cared for and maintained. A sharp looking, fully loaded truck that offers both luxury and capability must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363