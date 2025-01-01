Menu
2018 Chevrolet WT 3500 Regular Cab 4x4 12 Flat Deck Duramax Diesel Power Ready to work and built to last, this 2018 Chevrolet WT 3500 is the ultimate heavy-duty flat deck truck for serious hauling and demanding jobs. Powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Diesel engine and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers outstanding torque, reliability, and efficiency. ? 12-Foot Flat Deck Heavy-duty and versatile, ideal for hauling equipment, tools, or materials ? 4x4 Drivetrain Confident traction in any condition: mud, snow, or gravel ? Power Group Includes power windows, locks, and mirrors for added convenience ? Power Drivers Seat Comfort that adjusts to you ? Climate Control & Tilt Steering Stay comfortable all day long ? Cruise Control Smooth and easy on the highway ? Trailer Tow Package Includes factory trailer brake controller and tow mirrors ? Exhaust Brake & Traction Control Confidence and control, even under load Whether youre hauling loads to the job site, pulling a trailer, or transporting gear across town, this WT 3500 is work-ready and fully equipped to handle your toughest tasks. Clean, well-maintained, and ready to drive dont miss this opportunity to own a durable diesel workhorse that means business. Dlr#9243

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

116,349 KM

$48,980

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

WT DURAMAX 4X4

12583925

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

WT DURAMAX 4X4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_NoBadges

Used
116,349KM
VIN 1GB3KYCY8JF122308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8657
  • Mileage 116,349 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet WT 3500 Regular Cab 4x4 12 Flat Deck Duramax Diesel Power

Ready to work and built to last, this 2018 Chevrolet WT 3500 is the ultimate heavy-duty flat deck truck for serious hauling and demanding jobs. Powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Diesel engine and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers outstanding torque, reliability, and efficiency.

? 12-Foot Flat Deck Heavy-duty and versatile, ideal for hauling equipment, tools, or materials
? 4x4 Drivetrain Confident traction in any condition: mud, snow, or gravel
? Power Group Includes power windows, locks, and mirrors for added convenience
? Power Drivers Seat Comfort that adjusts to you
? Climate Control & Tilt Steering Stay comfortable all day long
? Cruise Control Smooth and easy on the highway
? Trailer Tow Package Includes factory trailer brake controller and tow mirrors
? Exhaust Brake & Traction Control Confidence and control, even under load

Whether you're hauling loads to the job site, pulling a trailer, or transporting gear across town, this WT 3500 is work-ready and fully equipped to handle your toughest tasks.

Clean, well-maintained, and ready to drive dont miss this opportunity to own a durable diesel workhorse that means business. Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Exterior

Towing Package
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Front side airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
