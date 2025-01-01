$48,980+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
WT DURAMAX 4X4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$48,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8657
- Mileage 116,349 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet WT 3500 Regular Cab 4x4 12 Flat Deck Duramax Diesel Power
Ready to work and built to last, this 2018 Chevrolet WT 3500 is the ultimate heavy-duty flat deck truck for serious hauling and demanding jobs. Powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Diesel engine and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers outstanding torque, reliability, and efficiency.
? 12-Foot Flat Deck Heavy-duty and versatile, ideal for hauling equipment, tools, or materials
? 4x4 Drivetrain Confident traction in any condition: mud, snow, or gravel
? Power Group Includes power windows, locks, and mirrors for added convenience
? Power Drivers Seat Comfort that adjusts to you
? Climate Control & Tilt Steering Stay comfortable all day long
? Cruise Control Smooth and easy on the highway
? Trailer Tow Package Includes factory trailer brake controller and tow mirrors
? Exhaust Brake & Traction Control Confidence and control, even under load
Whether you're hauling loads to the job site, pulling a trailer, or transporting gear across town, this WT 3500 is work-ready and fully equipped to handle your toughest tasks.
Clean, well-maintained, and ready to drive dont miss this opportunity to own a durable diesel workhorse that means business. Dlr#9243
ABH Car Sales
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
250-442-2363