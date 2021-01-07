Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado

66,583 KM

Details

$48,980

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

K2500 CREW CAB 4X4 L/BOX

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

66,583KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6533577
  Stock #: 8189
  VIN: 1GC1KUEGXJF253837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8189
  • Mileage 66,583 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival Here At ABH Car Sales! 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Crew cab 4X4 "LONG BOX", Powered By A 6.0L V8, 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Power Driver's Seat, Rear Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Trailer Tow Package, Sprayin Box Liner, Running Boards, Chrome Alloys. This Truck Has Seating For Up To 6 Passenger's, Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Checkout This Hard To Find Silverado 2500 In A "LONG BOX"!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
KEYLESS REMOTE
Power Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box liner
Air Conditioning R134a
Rear View Camera
AMFM Stereo
Ch

