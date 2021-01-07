+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival Here At ABH Car Sales! 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Crew cab 4X4 "LONG BOX", Powered By A 6.0L V8, 6 Speed Auto, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Power Driver's Seat, Rear Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Trailer Tow Package, Sprayin Box Liner, Running Boards, Chrome Alloys. This Truck Has Seating For Up To 6 Passenger's, Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Checkout This Hard To Find Silverado 2500 In A "LONG BOX"!
