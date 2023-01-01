Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

76,877 KM

Details Description Features

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 10406697
  2. 10406697
  3. 10406697
  4. 10406697
  5. 10406697
  6. 10406697
  7. 10406697
  8. 10406697
  9. 10406697
  10. 10406697
  11. 10406697
  12. 10406697
  13. 10406697
  14. 10406697
  15. 10406697
  16. 10406697
  17. 10406697
  18. 10406697
  19. 10406697
  20. 10406697
  21. 10406697
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,877KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10406697
  • Stock #: 8492
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD1JUA00299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8492
  • Mileage 76,877 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Escape SE AWD, boasting a mere 76,877 kilometers on the odometer. This compact SUV is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. Enjoy personalized comfort with dual-zone climate control and a telescopic steering wheel for a perfect driving position. Elevate your driving experience with a power group that includes power windows, mirrors, and door locks, along with a power-adjustable driver's seat. Stay cozy during colder months with heated seats, and stay connected on the go via Bluetooth. Maneuver with ease using the rear backup camera, and enhance visibility with fog lights. This suv has been well-maintained and is an original BC vehicle, as well as a clean Carfax report, confirming its accident-free history. Upgrade your daily commute with this reliable and feature-packed 2018 Ford Escape SE AWD. Trades are welcome and financing is available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Extra Keys
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 76,877 KM
$27,880 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 60,976 KM
$47,890 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 50,802 KM
$59,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory