2018 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$27,880
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10406697
- Stock #: 8492
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD1JUA00299
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8492
- Mileage 76,877 KM
2018 Ford Escape SE AWD, boasting a mere 76,877 kilometers on the odometer. This compact SUV is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission. Enjoy personalized comfort with dual-zone climate control and a telescopic steering wheel for a perfect driving position. Elevate your driving experience with a power group that includes power windows, mirrors, and door locks, along with a power-adjustable driver's seat. Stay cozy during colder months with heated seats, and stay connected on the go via Bluetooth. Maneuver with ease using the rear backup camera, and enhance visibility with fog lights. This suv has been well-maintained and is an original BC vehicle, as well as a clean Carfax report, confirming its accident-free history. Upgrade your daily commute with this reliable and feature-packed 2018 Ford Escape SE AWD. Trades are welcome and financing is available OAC.
