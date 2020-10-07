Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

107,053 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPERCREW FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPERCREW FX4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 6210465
  2. 6210465
  3. 6210465
  4. 6210465
  5. 6210465
  6. 6210465
  7. 6210465
  8. 6210465
  9. 6210465
  10. 6210465
  11. 6210465
  12. 6210465
  13. 6210465
  14. 6210465
  15. 6210465
  16. 6210465
  17. 6210465
  18. 6210465
  19. 6210465
  20. 6210465
  21. 6210465
  22. 6210465
  23. 6210465
  24. 6210465
  25. 6210465
  26. 6210465
  27. 6210465
Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,053KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6210465
  • Stock #: 8169
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJFA81023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8169
  • Mileage 107,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! 2018 Ford F150 Lariat Supercrew FX4. Powered by a 3.5L Ecoboost, 6 Speed Auto, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power heated mirror's, dual power heated/cooled seats with driver's side memory settings, rear backup camera, navigation, keyless entry with remote start, power pedals, rear heated seat, rear backup sensor's, blind spot monitoring, power rear sliding window, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, traction control, panorama double panel sunroof, trailer tow package, fog lights, power remote running boards, alloys & more! This truck has been very well serviced & maintained at the Ford Dealership. Also comes with a claims free carfax report. Call today to schedule your test drive and checkout this extra clean "Black Beauty" for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
remote start
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box liner
Climate Control
Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2012 Ford F-150 Lari...
 157,395 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2006 GMC Savana G350...
 174,097 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2010 RAM 1500 ST Qua...
 189,495 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory