Just Arrived! 2018 Ford F150 Lariat Supercrew FX4. Powered by a 3.5L Ecoboost, 6 Speed Auto, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power heated mirror's, dual power heated/cooled seats with driver's side memory settings, rear backup camera, navigation, keyless entry with remote start, power pedals, rear heated seat, rear backup sensor's, blind spot monitoring, power rear sliding window, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, traction control, panorama double panel sunroof, trailer tow package, fog lights, power remote running boards, alloys & more! This truck has been very well serviced & maintained at the Ford Dealership. Also comes with a claims free carfax report. Call today to schedule your test drive and checkout this extra clean "Black Beauty" for yourself!
