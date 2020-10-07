Menu
2018 Ford F-150

14,638 KM

Details

$71,995

+ tax & licensing
$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

RAPTOR SVT SUPERCAB 4WD

2018 Ford F-150

RAPTOR SVT SUPERCAB 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,638KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6210468
  Stock #: 8172
  VIN: 1FTEX1RG8JFA66897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8172
  • Mileage 14,638 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2018 Ford F150 "RAPTOR SVT" Supercab 4X4 Powered by a 3.5L Ecoboost High Output, 10 Speed Auto with Paddle shift, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power heated mirror's, dual power heated/cooled bucket seats with memory settings on driver's side, rear backup camera, navigation, blind spot monitoring, power pedals, heated steering wheel, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, traction control,rear backup sensor's, power rear sliding window, keyless entry with remote start, trailer tow package, & more! Also equipped with a tailgate extender, stowable loading ramps with secure cable, hard tonneau cover. Only has 14,638 Klms, Call today to schedule your test drive and checkout this Sought out Hard to find RAPTOR SVT!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
remote start
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box liner
Climate Control
Rear Window Slider
Runn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

