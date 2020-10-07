+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2018 Ford F150 "RAPTOR SVT" Supercab 4X4 Powered by a 3.5L Ecoboost High Output, 10 Speed Auto with Paddle shift, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power heated mirror's, dual power heated/cooled bucket seats with memory settings on driver's side, rear backup camera, navigation, blind spot monitoring, power pedals, heated steering wheel, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, traction control,rear backup sensor's, power rear sliding window, keyless entry with remote start, trailer tow package, & more! Also equipped with a tailgate extender, stowable loading ramps with secure cable, hard tonneau cover. Only has 14,638 Klms, Call today to schedule your test drive and checkout this Sought out Hard to find RAPTOR SVT!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2