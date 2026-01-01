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If youre looking for a spacious, reliable, and family-friendly van loaded with premium features, this 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L is an excellent choice. Powered by Hondas dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, this 8-passenger Odyssey delivers impressive performance, comfort, and efficiency for everyday driving and long family road trips. The well-appointed EX-L trim comes equipped with dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, dual power heated front seats, and drivers seat memory settings to keep everyone comfortable. Convenience is at your fingertips with remote start, power sliding side doors, a power rear liftgate, and a power sliding sunroof. Safety is a priority with lane departure and lane change warning systems, a rear backup camera, fog lights, and Hondas renowned reputation for dependability, giving you added confidence on every drive. This is an original BC van that has been very well serviced and maintained since new and comes with a no-accidents history, making it an outstanding value for anyone looking for a clean, well-cared-for family vehicle. Dont miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally clean 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-Lits ready for your next family adventure! Dlr#9243

2018 Honda Odyssey

133,400 KM

Details Description Features

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14499760

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,400KM
VIN 5FNRL6H68JB507953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,400 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a spacious, reliable, and family-friendly van loaded with premium features, this 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L is an excellent choice. Powered by Honda's dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, this 8-passenger Odyssey delivers impressive performance, comfort, and efficiency for everyday driving and long family road trips.

The well-appointed EX-L trim comes equipped with dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, dual power heated front seats, and driver's seat memory settings to keep everyone comfortable. Convenience is at your fingertips with remote start, power sliding side doors, a power rear liftgate, and a power sliding sunroof.

Safety is a priority with lane departure and lane change warning systems, a rear backup camera, fog lights, and Honda's renowned reputation for dependability, giving you added confidence on every drive.

This is an original BC van that has been very well serviced and maintained since new and comes with a no-accidents history, making it an outstanding value for anyone looking for a clean, well-cared-for family vehicle.

Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally clean 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-Lit's ready for your next family adventure! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
remote start
Leather Interior
Lumbar Support

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

quad seats
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control

Windows

Tinted

Additional Features

DVD Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$31,880

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Honda Odyssey