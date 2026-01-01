$31,880+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$31,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 133,400 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a spacious, reliable, and family-friendly van loaded with premium features, this 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L is an excellent choice. Powered by Honda's dependable 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, this 8-passenger Odyssey delivers impressive performance, comfort, and efficiency for everyday driving and long family road trips.
The well-appointed EX-L trim comes equipped with dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, dual power heated front seats, and driver's seat memory settings to keep everyone comfortable. Convenience is at your fingertips with remote start, power sliding side doors, a power rear liftgate, and a power sliding sunroof.
Safety is a priority with lane departure and lane change warning systems, a rear backup camera, fog lights, and Honda's renowned reputation for dependability, giving you added confidence on every drive.
This is an original BC van that has been very well serviced and maintained since new and comes with a no-accidents history, making it an outstanding value for anyone looking for a clean, well-cared-for family vehicle.
Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally clean 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-Lit's ready for your next family adventure! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Windows
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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ABH Car Sales
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing>
250-442-2363