2018 Hyundai Elantra...

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 0 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7323773

7323773 Stock #: 8251

8251 VIN: KMHH35LE7JU040192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 65,024 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Power Heated Mirrors Seating Heated Seats Exterior Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Comfort Air Conditioning R134a Additional Features Rear View Camera Blind Spot Monitoring AMFM Stereo Vehicle Anti-Theft Dr

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.