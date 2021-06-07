Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

65,024 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 7323773
  • Stock #: 8251
  • VIN: KMHH35LE7JU040192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 65,024 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Has A Fuel Efficient 2.0L, 6 Speed Tip Tronic Automatic, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Power Mirror's, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth,Traction Control. This Is A Original BC Car & Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report, Also Has Been Very Well Serviced & Maintained At The Hyundai Dealership! Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Air Conditioning R134a
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring
AMFM Stereo
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Dr

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
