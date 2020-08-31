+ taxes & licensing
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
New arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6T, 7 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, dual power heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, backup camera, rear parking sensors, navigation, power lift gate, keyless remote entry, traction control, blind spot monitoring, panarama roof, fog lights, alloys & more! Only 31,307 Klms, This extra clean SUV also has a claims free carfax report. Call today to schedule your test drive you'll be impressed on how this Hyundai Tucson AWD handles.
