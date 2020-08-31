Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

31,307 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate 1.6t Awd

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate 1.6t Awd

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

31,307KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5731941
  Stock #: 8132
  VIN: KM8J3CA28JU711321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8132
  • Mileage 31,307 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival here at ABH Car Sales! 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6T, 7 Speed, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, dual power heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, backup camera, rear parking sensors, navigation, power lift gate, keyless remote entry, traction control, blind spot monitoring, panarama roof, fog lights, alloys & more! Only 31,307 Klms, This extra clean SUV also has a claims free carfax report. Call today to schedule your test drive you'll be impressed on how this Hyundai Tucson AWD handles.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
ABS Brakes
rear air conditioning
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
BACK UP SENSORS
GPS Equipped
Fog Ligh

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

