$25,980+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4WD
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8761
- Mileage 73,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure-ready and built to tackle the road less traveled, this 1-owner 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 is the perfect combination of rugged capability and open-air freedom! With only 73,462 kms, this Wrangler has been well cared for and is powered by the proven 3.6L V6 engine paired with an engaging 6-speed manual transmission for the ultimate driving experience.
Equipped with climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, power group, rear backup camera, and fog lights, this Wrangler delivers comfort and convenience both on and off the road. The removable top lets you enjoy true open-air driving whenever the weather calls for it.
Whether you're heading into the mountains, cruising around town, or looking for your next weekend adventure vehicle, this Wrangler Sport 4x4 is ready to go! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363