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Adventure-ready and built to tackle the road less traveled, this 1-owner 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 is the perfect combination of rugged capability and open-air freedom! With only 73,462 kms, this Wrangler has been well cared for and is powered by the proven 3.6L V6 engine paired with an engaging 6-speed manual transmission for the ultimate driving experience. Equipped with climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, power group, rear backup camera, and fog lights, this Wrangler delivers comfort and convenience both on and off the road. The removable top lets you enjoy true open-air driving whenever the weather calls for it. Whether youre heading into the mountains, cruising around town, or looking for your next weekend adventure vehicle, this Wrangler Sport 4x4 is ready to go! Dlr#9243

2018 Jeep Wrangler

73,462 KM

Details Description Features

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14096035

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,462KM
VIN 1C4GJXAG9JW191917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8761
  • Mileage 73,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Adventure-ready and built to tackle the road less traveled, this 1-owner 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 is the perfect combination of rugged capability and open-air freedom! With only 73,462 kms, this Wrangler has been well cared for and is powered by the proven 3.6L V6 engine paired with an engaging 6-speed manual transmission for the ultimate driving experience.

Equipped with climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, power group, rear backup camera, and fog lights, this Wrangler delivers comfort and convenience both on and off the road. The removable top lets you enjoy true open-air driving whenever the weather calls for it.

Whether you're heading into the mountains, cruising around town, or looking for your next weekend adventure vehicle, this Wrangler Sport 4x4 is ready to go! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Telescopic Steerin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

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250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

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1-888-818-6292
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$25,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Jeep Wrangler