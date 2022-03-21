Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

96,674 KM

Details Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX FWD

2018 Kia Sorento

LX FWD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,674KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8915482
  • Stock #: 8386
  • VIN: 5XYPG4A38JG379576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8386
  • Mileage 96,674 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

