2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE AWD only 66,948 km! This plug-in hybrid SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L hybrid system paired with an automatic transmission and paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience. Loaded with features including dual zone climate control, dual power heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, rear backup camera, and steering wheel audio controls for comfort and convenience. Enjoy fresh air and open skies with the power sliding sunroof, and make loading a breeze with the power rear lift gate. Additional highlights include lane departure warning, fog lights, and much more. This is an original BC vehicle with a claims-free Carfax report and the balance of the factory warranty remaining until 2028 or 160,000 km for added peace of mind. Efficient, practical, and well-equipped this Outlander PHEV is the perfect blend of hybrid technology and SUV versatility. Dont miss it! Dlr#9243

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

66,948 KM

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,948KM
VIN JA4J24A5XJZ615081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8672
  • Mileage 66,948 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE AWD only 66,948 km! This plug-in hybrid SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L hybrid system paired with an automatic transmission and paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience.

Loaded with features including dual zone climate control, dual power heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, rear backup camera, and steering wheel audio controls for comfort and convenience. Enjoy fresh air and open skies with the power sliding sunroof, and make loading a breeze with the power rear lift gate. Additional highlights include lane departure warning, fog lights, and much more.

This is an original BC vehicle with a claims-free Carfax report and the balance of the factory warranty remaining until 2028 or 160,000 km for added peace of mind. Efficient, practical, and well-equipped this Outlander PHEV is the perfect blend of hybrid technology and SUV versatility. Dont miss it! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child S

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander