2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8672
- Mileage 66,948 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE AWD only 66,948 km! This plug-in hybrid SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L hybrid system paired with an automatic transmission and paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience.
Loaded with features including dual zone climate control, dual power heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, rear backup camera, and steering wheel audio controls for comfort and convenience. Enjoy fresh air and open skies with the power sliding sunroof, and make loading a breeze with the power rear lift gate. Additional highlights include lane departure warning, fog lights, and much more.
This is an original BC vehicle with a claims-free Carfax report and the balance of the factory warranty remaining until 2028 or 160,000 km for added peace of mind. Efficient, practical, and well-equipped this Outlander PHEV is the perfect blend of hybrid technology and SUV versatility. Dont miss it! Dlr#9243
