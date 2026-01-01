$18,880+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$18,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8782
- Mileage 75,969 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV with low kilometres and a long list of premium features, this 2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT AWC is an outstanding choice. With only 75,969 kms, this well-equipped crossover delivers confident All-Wheel Control (AWC) performance, excellent fuel economy from its reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and the versatility to handle everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures.
Inside, you'll enjoy a comfortable, upscale cabin featuring leather seating, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, automatic climate control, a telescopic steering column, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rear backup camera for added convenience and confidence. Safety is enhanced with Lane Departure Warning, while the panoramic roof fills the cabin with natural light for an open, airy feel.
The sporty exterior is finished off with fog lights and alloy wheels, giving the RVR a sharp, modern appearance.
With exceptionally low kilometres, excellent fuel economy, Mitsubishi's proven AWC system, and a premium list of features, this 2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT is a fantastic value that's ready for its next owner. Don't miss your opportunity to own this clean, well-equipped SUVcontact us today to book your test drive! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
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Additional Features
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363