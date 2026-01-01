Menu
Account
Sign In
If youre looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV with low kilometres and a long list of premium features, this 2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT AWC is an outstanding choice. With only 75,969 kms, this well-equipped crossover delivers confident All-Wheel Control (AWC) performance, excellent fuel economy from its reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and the versatility to handle everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures. Inside, youll enjoy a comfortable, upscale cabin featuring leather seating, heated front seats, a power drivers seat, automatic climate control, a telescopic steering column, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rear backup camera for added convenience and confidence. Safety is enhanced with Lane Departure Warning, while the panoramic roof fills the cabin with natural light for an open, airy feel. The sporty exterior is finished off with fog lights and alloy wheels, giving the RVR a sharp, modern appearance. With exceptionally low kilometres, excellent fuel economy, Mitsubishis proven AWC system, and a premium list of features, this 2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT is a fantastic value thats ready for its next owner. Dont miss your opportunity to own this clean, well-equipped SUVcontact us today to book your test drive! Dlr#9243

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

75,969 KM

Details Description Features

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14453191

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 14453191
  2. 14453191
  3. 14453191
  4. 14453191
  5. 14453191
  6. 14453191
  7. 14453191
  8. 14453191
  9. 14453191
  10. 14453191
  11. 14453191
  12. 14453191
  13. 14453191
  14. 14453191
  15. 14453191
  16. 14453191
  17. 14453191
  18. 14453191
  19. 14453191
  20. 14453191
  21. 14453191
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
75,969KM
VIN JA4AJ4AW6JZ603375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8782
  • Mileage 75,969 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV with low kilometres and a long list of premium features, this 2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT AWC is an outstanding choice. With only 75,969 kms, this well-equipped crossover delivers confident All-Wheel Control (AWC) performance, excellent fuel economy from its reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and the versatility to handle everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures.

Inside, you'll enjoy a comfortable, upscale cabin featuring leather seating, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, automatic climate control, a telescopic steering column, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rear backup camera for added convenience and confidence. Safety is enhanced with Lane Departure Warning, while the panoramic roof fills the cabin with natural light for an open, airy feel.

The sporty exterior is finished off with fog lights and alloy wheels, giving the RVR a sharp, modern appearance.

With exceptionally low kilometres, excellent fuel economy, Mitsubishi's proven AWC system, and a premium list of features, this 2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT is a fantastic value that's ready for its next owner. Don't miss your opportunity to own this clean, well-equipped SUVcontact us today to book your test drive! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
tilt steering
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera

Safety

Dual Air Bags

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

AMFM Stereo
Tracti

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 75,969 KM $18,880 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 106,465 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 54,296 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Mitsubishi RVR