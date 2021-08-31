Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

50,444 KM

$23,890

+ tax & licensing
$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

50,444KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7720816
  • Stock #: 8288
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR1JW290174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,444 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner! 2018 Nissan Qashqai S AWD. Has A Fuel Efficient 2.0L, CVT, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Traction Control, Alloys. This Is A Original BC SUV And Has A Claims Free Carfax Report. So Call Today And Schedule Your Test Drive. This Qashqai Has Been Very Well Cared For Come Check It Out You Won't Be Disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
KEYLESS REMOTE
Air Conditioning R134a
Rear View Camera
Extra Keys
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driv

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

