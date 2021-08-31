+ taxes & licensing
1-Owner! 2018 Nissan Qashqai S AWD. Has A Fuel Efficient 2.0L, CVT, Air Conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Mirror's, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Traction Control, Alloys. This Is A Original BC SUV And Has A Claims Free Carfax Report. So Call Today And Schedule Your Test Drive. This Qashqai Has Been Very Well Cared For Come Check It Out You Won't Be Disappointed!
