2018 RAM 1500
ST Crew Cab 4x4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
- Listing ID: 9872786
- Stock #: 8449
- VIN: 1C6RR7ST5JS212659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8449
- Mileage 150,498 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 is a powerful and versatile pickup truck designed to provide excellent performance and comfort on the road. This model comes equipped with a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, which delivers an impressive 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. This engine has been optimized to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, and it's capable of towing up to 10,620 pounds, making it an excellent choice for hauling heavy loads.The Ram 1500 SXT Crew Cab also comes with a range of features that enhance its functionality and convenience. The air conditioning system provides efficient cooling and heating, ensuring a comfortable interior climate, regardless of the weather conditions outside. The tilt steering wheel and cruise control further enhance the driving experience, allowing the driver to adjust the steering column and maintain a constant speed without having to constantly press the accelerator.The power windows and locks make it easy to control the vehicle's access and security, while the rear backup camera provides added safety by enabling the driver to see what's behind the truck when reversing. The fog lights improve visibility in difficult weather conditions, while the steering wheel controls allow the driver to manage the audio system and make phone calls without having to take their hands off the wheel. The Bluetooth connectivity enables hands-free communication, and the trailer tow package allows the truck to tow a variety of trailers and boats with ease.
