Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

150,498 KM

Details Description Features

$32,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST Crew Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST Crew Cab 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 9872786
  2. 9872786
  3. 9872786
  4. 9872786
  5. 9872786
  6. 9872786
  7. 9872786
  8. 9872786
  9. 9872786
  10. 9872786
  11. 9872786
  12. 9872786
  13. 9872786
  14. 9872786
  15. 9872786
  16. 9872786
  17. 9872786
Contact Seller

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9872786
  • Stock #: 8449
  • VIN: 1C6RR7ST5JS212659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8449
  • Mileage 150,498 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 is a powerful and versatile pickup truck designed to provide excellent performance and comfort on the road. This model comes equipped with a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, which delivers an impressive 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. This engine has been optimized to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, and it's capable of towing up to 10,620 pounds, making it an excellent choice for hauling heavy loads.The Ram 1500 SXT Crew Cab also comes with a range of features that enhance its functionality and convenience. The air conditioning system provides efficient cooling and heating, ensuring a comfortable interior climate, regardless of the weather conditions outside. The tilt steering wheel and cruise control further enhance the driving experience, allowing the driver to adjust the steering column and maintain a constant speed without having to constantly press the accelerator.The power windows and locks make it easy to control the vehicle's access and security, while the rear backup camera provides added safety by enabling the driver to see what's behind the truck when reversing. The fog lights improve visibility in difficult weather conditions, while the steering wheel controls allow the driver to manage the audio system and make phone calls without having to take their hands off the wheel. The Bluetooth connectivity enables hands-free communication, and the trailer tow package allows the truck to tow a variety of trailers and boats with ease.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Interior

tilt steering
Rear View Camera

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Front Side A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2016 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 94,950 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST Cre...
 117,812 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 62,059 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory