2018 RAM 2500

76,591 KM

Details Description Features

$68,980

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Laramie Crew Cab 4x4

Laramie Crew Cab 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_AccidentFree

76,591KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10216323
  • Stock #: 8480
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL5JG172955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8480
  • Mileage 76,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this cummins diesel powered low km Ram 2500HD! Leather Heated cooled seats, Navigation, power sunroof and Brand New name brand 10 ply Tires! Built in 5th wheel hitch ready to enjoy! Give a call today to schedule your test drive, Trades are welcome & Financing is available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Box Liner

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Rear Window Slider
GPS Equipped

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

