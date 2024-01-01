$28,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT 4x4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$28,980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8619
- Mileage 152,468 KM
Vehicle Description
This 1-owner, BC-original 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is ready to get the job done! Featuring an 8-foot box and a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, its built to handle tough tasks with ease. This hard-to-find truck has been well-serviced and meticulously maintained, offering unbeatable reliability and performance.Key Features Include: Regular Cab with 8-Foot Box - Perfect for work or heavy-duty hauling 5.3L V8 Engine with 6-Speed Auto - Delivers the power you need. Air Conditioning - Stay cool and comfortable on the job. Tilt Steering Wheel - Adjustable for optimal driving comfort. 4x4 Capability - Conquer any terrain or weather conditions.
This Silverado comes with a claims-free Carfax report, ensuring a clean history and peace of mind.
Hardworking, reliable, and hard to find, this truck wont be available for long. Stop by to check it out and see why its the ideal fit for your needs. Dont miss outcall today to book a test drive! Dlr#9243
ABH Car Sales
