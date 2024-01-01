Menu
This 1-owner, BC-original 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is ready to get the job done! Featuring an 8-foot box and a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, its built to handle tough tasks with ease. This hard-to-find truck has been well-serviced and meticulously maintained, offering unbeatable reliability and performance.Key Features Include: Regular Cab with 8-Foot Box - Perfect for work or heavy-duty hauling 5.3L V8 Engine with 6-Speed Auto - Delivers the power you need. Air Conditioning - Stay cool and comfortable on the job. Tilt Steering Wheel - Adjustable for optimal driving comfort. 4x4 Capability - Conquer any terrain or weather conditions. This Silverado comes with a claims-free Carfax report, ensuring a clean history and peace of mind. Hardworking, reliable, and hard to find, this truck wont be available for long. Stop by to check it out and see why its the ideal fit for your needs. Dont miss outcall today to book a test drive! Dlr#9243

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

152,468 KM

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT 4x4

11964540

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT 4x4

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,468KM
VIN 3GCNYAEF5KG213946

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # 8619
  Mileage 152,468 KM

This 1-owner, BC-original 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck is ready to get the job done! Featuring an 8-foot box and a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, its built to handle tough tasks with ease. This hard-to-find truck has been well-serviced and meticulously maintained, offering unbeatable reliability and performance.Key Features Include: Regular Cab with 8-Foot Box - Perfect for work or heavy-duty hauling 5.3L V8 Engine with 6-Speed Auto - Delivers the power you need. Air Conditioning - Stay cool and comfortable on the job. Tilt Steering Wheel - Adjustable for optimal driving comfort. 4x4 Capability - Conquer any terrain or weather conditions.

This Silverado comes with a claims-free Carfax report, ensuring a clean history and peace of mind.

Hardworking, reliable, and hard to find, this truck wont be available for long. Stop by to check it out and see why its the ideal fit for your needs. Dont miss outcall today to book a test drive! Dlr#9243

Trailer Hitch

tilt steering
Rear View Camera

tinted windows

ABS Brakes

Air Conditioning R134a

AMFM Stereo

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500