2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

58,776 KM

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab 4WD

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST Crew Cab 4WD

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

58,776KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8626379
  • Stock #: 8362
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED9KZ252279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8362
  • Mileage 58,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Checkout This Extra Clean 2019 Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab Z71 4X4. Has A 5.3L V8, 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Telescopic Steering Column, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Sprayin Box Liner, Fog Light's, Alloys, Locking Tailgate & More! Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive. Trades Are Welcome & Financing Is Available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box liner
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Seats
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
Climate Control
Extra Keys
Trac

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
