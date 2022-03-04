$54,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Crew Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8626379
- Stock #: 8362
- VIN: 1GCUYEED9KZ252279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8362
- Mileage 58,776 KM
Vehicle Description
Checkout This Extra Clean 2019 Silverado 1500 RST Crew Cab Z71 4X4. Has A 5.3L V8, 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Telescopic Steering Column, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel & Audio Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Sprayin Box Liner, Fog Light's, Alloys, Locking Tailgate & More! Also Comes With A Claims Free Carfax Report. Give Us A Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive. Trades Are Welcome & Financing Is Available OAC.
Vehicle Features
