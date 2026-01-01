$20,980+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$20,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 8769
- Mileage 19,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 19,439 kms on this exceptionally clean 1-owner 2019 Ford EcoSport SE Front Wheel Drive! Powered by a fuel efficient 1.0L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth shifting 6 speed automatic transmission, this compact SUV offers excellent fuel economy while still delivering a fun and comfortable driving experience. Well equipped with climate control, telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, rear backup camera, power drivers seat, heated seats, power sliding sunroof, stylish alloy wheels and much more. This EcoSport has been very well cared for, is in very clean condition inside and out, and comes with a claims free Carfax report. A perfect compact SUV for commuting, road trips or everyday driving must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363