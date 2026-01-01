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Only 19,439 kms on this exceptionally clean 1-owner 2019 Ford EcoSport SE Front Wheel Drive! Powered by a fuel efficient 1.0L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth shifting 6 speed automatic transmission, this compact SUV offers excellent fuel economy while still delivering a fun and comfortable driving experience. Well equipped with climate control, telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, rear backup camera, power drivers seat, heated seats, power sliding sunroof, stylish alloy wheels and much more. This EcoSport has been very well cared for, is in very clean condition inside and out, and comes with a claims free Carfax report. A perfect compact SUV for commuting, road trips or everyday driving must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243

2019 Ford EcoSport

19,439 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14144716

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,439KM
VIN MAJ3S2GE6KC259684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 8769
  • Mileage 19,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 19,439 kms on this exceptionally clean 1-owner 2019 Ford EcoSport SE Front Wheel Drive! Powered by a fuel efficient 1.0L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth shifting 6 speed automatic transmission, this compact SUV offers excellent fuel economy while still delivering a fun and comfortable driving experience. Well equipped with climate control, telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, rear backup camera, power drivers seat, heated seats, power sliding sunroof, stylish alloy wheels and much more. This EcoSport has been very well cared for, is in very clean condition inside and out, and comes with a claims free Carfax report. A perfect compact SUV for commuting, road trips or everyday driving must be seen to appreciate! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$20,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2019 Ford EcoSport