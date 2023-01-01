Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

100,200 KM

Details Description Features

$69,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor SuperCrew 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Raptor SuperCrew 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 10453878
  2. 10453878
  3. 10453878
  4. 10453878
  5. 10453878
  6. 10453878
  7. 10453878
  8. 10453878
  9. 10453878
  10. 10453878
  11. 10453878
  12. 10453878
  13. 10453878
  14. 10453878
  15. 10453878
  16. 10453878
  17. 10453878
  18. 10453878
  19. 10453878
  20. 10453878
  21. 10453878
  22. 10453878
  23. 10453878
  24. 10453878
  25. 10453878
  26. 10453878
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$69,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453878
  • Stock #: 8500
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG1KFC14414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is a powerful and capable pickup truck equipped with a 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine and a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. Its dual-zone climate control ensures comfortable cabin temperatures for both driver and passenger. The vehicle is fitted with Equipment Group 802A, offering a comprehensive range of features and amenities.In addition to its base features, this particular Raptor model boasts optional upgrades, including a twin-panel moonroof for a more open and airy interior experience. The Raptor Carbon Fiber Package enhances the truck's aesthetic and durability, while distinctive Raptor hood graphics add to its aggressive styling. The inclusion of a tailgate step facilitates easy access to the truck bed, enhancing practicality.The 17" forged aluminum wheels not only enhance the truck's appearance but also contribute to improved performance. The Raptor Technology Package incorporates adaptive cruise control, a cutting-edge feature that enhances safety and convenience during long drives.Moreover, this truck is an original BC vehicle and has been meticulously serviced and maintained, reflecting its excellent condition and reliability

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Box Liner

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

OnStar Equipped

Additional Features

T
Rear Window Slider

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2019 Ford F-150 Rapt...
 100,200 KM
$69,880 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 189,100 KM
$48,980 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler U...
 133,400 KM
$35,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory