250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Yes only 2,700 Klms! 2019 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab 4x4. Powered by a 3.3L V6, 6 Speed Auto, air conditiong, tilt/telescopic, cruise control, power group, power mirrors, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, keyless entry, backup camera, traction control, trailer tow package, integrated trailer brake control, fog lights, locking tailgate, tow hooks, 17" silver painted aluminum alloys, tonneau, running boards. 40/20/40 Front seat & more!
