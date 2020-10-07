Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

2,700 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 6125424
  2. 6125424
  3. 6125424
  4. 6125424
  5. 6125424
  6. 6125424
  7. 6125424
  8. 6125424
  9. 6125424
  10. 6125424
  11. 6125424
  12. 6125424
  13. 6125424
  14. 6125424
  15. 6125424
  16. 6125424
  17. 6125424
  18. 6125424
  19. 6125424
  20. 6125424
  21. 6125424
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6125424
  • Stock #: 8167
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB4KFD22466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8167
  • Mileage 2,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes only 2,700 Klms! 2019 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab 4x4. Powered by a 3.3L V6, 6 Speed Auto, air conditiong, tilt/telescopic, cruise control, power group, power mirrors, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, keyless entry, backup camera, traction control, trailer tow package, integrated trailer brake control, fog lights, locking tailgate, tow hooks, 17" silver painted aluminum alloys, tonneau, running boards. 40/20/40 Front seat & more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
KEYLESS REMOTE
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Air Conditioning R134a
Rear View Camera
Owners Manual
AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2009 Lincoln MKS AWD
 137,969 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda Tribute F...
 208,511 KM
$6,790 + tax & lic
2012 Buick Verano Se...
 107,711 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory