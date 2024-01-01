Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2019 Ford F-250 Lariat is a powerful and capable truck with only 82,020 km! Powered by a robust 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, its ready for any task. Key Features: 4x4 capability for off-road adventures. Dual power heated & cooled seats and climate control for year-round comfort. Bluetooth, navigation, and a rear backup camera for convenience and safety. Trailer tow package and exhaust brake for heavy-duty towing. Original Okanagan truck, well-maintained and in excellent condition. This F-250 Lariat is the perfect blend of luxury, power, and versatility. Dont waitcontact us today for a test drive! Dlr#9243

2019 Ford F-250

82,020 KM

Details Description Features

$66,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-250

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12044422

2019 Ford F-250

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 12044422
  2. 12044422
  3. 12044422
  4. 12044422
  5. 12044422
  6. 12044422
  7. 12044422
  8. 12044422
  9. 12044422
  10. 12044422
  11. 12044422
  12. 12044422
  13. 12044422
  14. 12044422
  15. 12044422
  16. 12044422
  17. 12044422
  18. 12044422
  19. 12044422
  20. 12044422
  21. 12044422
  22. 12044422
  23. 12044422
  24. 12044422
  25. 12044422
  26. 12044422
Contact Seller

$66,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,020KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT0KED44966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8627
  • Mileage 82,020 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ford F-250 Lariat is a powerful and capable truck with only 82,020 km! Powered by a robust 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, its ready for any task.

Key Features:
4x4 capability for off-road adventures.
Dual power heated & cooled seats and climate control for year-round comfort.
Bluetooth, navigation, and a rear backup camera for convenience and safety.
Trailer tow package and exhaust brake for heavy-duty towing.
Original Okanagan truck, well-maintained and in excellent condition.
This F-250 Lariat is the perfect blend of luxury, power, and versatility. Dont waitcontact us today for a test drive! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS Brakes

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Traction
BACK UP SENSORS
GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2019 Ford F-250 SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2019 Ford F-250 SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD 82,020 KM $66,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 54,674 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2017 RAM 1500 ST Crew Cab 4x4 80,954 KM $31,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-250