2019 GMC Sierra 3500

$79,990 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 3 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7688509

7688509 Stock #: 8284

8284 VIN: 1GT42WEG7KF246869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 8284

Mileage 26,304 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sun Roof Interior Cruise Control remote start Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior MEMORY SEAT Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Towing Package Trailer Hitch tinted windows Box liner Convenience tilt steering Power Heated Mirrors Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Back U

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.