2019 GMC Sierra 3500

26,304 KM

Details Description Features

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,304KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7688509
  Stock #: 8284
  VIN: 1GT42WEG7KF246869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8284
  • Mileage 26,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 26,304 Klms! 2019 GMC Denali 3500 HD 4X4. Powered By A 6.0L, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Dual Power Heated/Cooled Seats With Memory Settings On The Driver's Side, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Power Pedals, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Sliding Sunroof, Fog Light's, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Box Liner, And More! Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive. Trades Welcome & Financing Is Available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box liner
tilt steering
Power Heated Mirrors
Climate Control
Back U

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
