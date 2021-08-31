2019 GMC Sierra 3500

+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
Only 26,304 Klms! 2019 GMC Denali 3500 HD 4X4. Powered By A 6.0L, Paired With A 6 Speed Auto, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Dual Power Heated/Cooled Seats With Memory Settings On The Driver's Side, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Power Pedals, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Sliding Sunroof, Fog Light's, Keyless Entry With Remote Start, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Box Liner, And More! Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive. Trades Welcome & Financing Is Available OAC.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2