2019 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
- Listing ID: 10151388
- Stock #: 8474
- VIN: KM8K33AG5KU020720
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,179 KM
NO PST! The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate is a feature-packed electric SUV that offers a great driving range and luxurious amenities. With a driving range of 415 kilometers, it provides ample range for daily commutes and longer trips. The vehicle features leather heated and cooled seats, ensuring comfort in all weather conditions. The navigation system helps you find your way effortlessly, while the power sunroof adds an open-air feel to the cabin. The Kona Electric Ultimate also includes lane departure monitoring, which helps keep you safe on the road by alerting you if you unintentionally drift out of your lane. Overall, this Hyundai Kona Electric model offers a blend of practicality, technology, and comfort for eco-conscious drivers.
