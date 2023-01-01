Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

45,179 KM

Details Description Features

$37,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 10151388
  2. 10151388
  3. 10151388
  4. 10151388
  5. 10151388
  6. 10151388
  7. 10151388
  8. 10151388
  9. 10151388
  10. 10151388
  11. 10151388
  12. 10151388
  13. 10151388
  14. 10151388
  15. 10151388
  16. 10151388
  17. 10151388
  18. 10151388
  19. 10151388
  20. 10151388
  21. 10151388
  22. 10151388
  23. 10151388
  24. 10151388
  25. 10151388
  26. 10151388
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151388
  • Stock #: 8474
  • VIN: KM8K33AG5KU020720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,179 KM

Vehicle Description

NO PST! The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate is a feature-packed electric SUV that offers a great driving range and luxurious amenities. With a driving range of 415 kilometers, it provides ample range for daily commutes and longer trips. The vehicle features leather heated and cooled seats, ensuring comfort in all weather conditions. The navigation system helps you find your way effortlessly, while the power sunroof adds an open-air feel to the cabin. The Kona Electric Ultimate also includes lane departure monitoring, which helps keep you safe on the road by alerting you if you unintentionally drift out of your lane. Overall, this Hyundai Kona Electric model offers a blend of practicality, technology, and comfort for eco-conscious drivers.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Safety

ABS Brakes

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

KEY
Extra Keys
GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2019 Hyundai KONA El...
 45,179 KM
$37,890 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA5 SP...
 169,341 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 146,530 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory