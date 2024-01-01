Menu
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, capability, and advanced technology with this 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4. With only 49,772 km on the odometer, this SUV is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure. Key Features: Engine & Transmission: Powered by a robust 3.2L V6 engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, delivering excellent performance and fuel efficiency. Climate Control: Enjoy personalized comfort with dual-zone climate control. Seats: Dual power heated and cooled seats provide maximum comfort in any weather. The leather interior adds a touch of elegance and luxury. Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the advanced infotainment system featuring Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and a rear backup camera for easy and safe parking. Convenience: Keyless entry with remote start, steering wheel, and audio controls enhance your driving experience. Sunroof: A panoramic roof allows you to enjoy natural light and fresh air on the go. Safety: Drive with confidence knowing this Jeep comes with a claims-free Carfax report. This Jeep Cherokee Limited is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable and convenient. Dont miss out on this excellent opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this vehicle stands out from the rest.

2019 Jeep Cherokee

49,772 KM

$31,880

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

49,772KM
VIN 1C4PJMDX8KD468080

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8575
  • Mileage 49,772 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
GPS Equipped
ABS Brak

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
2019 Jeep Cherokee