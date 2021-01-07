+ taxes & licensing
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. Powered By A 3.2L, 9 Speed Auto, Air conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Power Mirror's. Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Alloys. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Get Ready To Off Road In This Trail Rated 4X4!
