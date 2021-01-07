Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

62,692 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
Trailhawk 4WD

Location

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

62,692KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6612833
  • Stock #: 8196
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX4KD279025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8196
  • Mileage 62,692 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. Powered By A 3.2L, 9 Speed Auto, Air conditioning, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Power Driver's Seat, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Power Mirror's. Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Alloys. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive And Get Ready To Off Road In This Trail Rated 4X4!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Leather Interior
Air Conditioning R134a
Rear View Camera
AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys
Driver Airb

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

