2019 KTM 450 XC-F

100 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2019 KTM 450 XC-F

2019 KTM 450 XC-F

-

2019 KTM 450 XC-F

-

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8128834
  • Stock #: 8317
  • VIN: VBKXCR437KM342991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

check out fully equipped 2019 KTM XCF 450 with 2019 timbersled 137LE Set up with all the winter goodies that make this a true deep snow machine! Coolant heated bars, Timbersled TSS shock, Bark busters, C3 wide foot pegs, Ryders edge thermostat, Engine blankets, snow sheild. If your looking to traverse the backcountry with ease and reliability, look no further. Give us a call, email or stop by!

Vehicle Features

timbersled

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

