2019 KTM 450 XC-F

+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
check out fully equipped 2019 KTM XCF 450 with 2019 timbersled 137LE Set up with all the winter goodies that make this a true deep snow machine! Coolant heated bars, Timbersled TSS shock, Bark busters, C3 wide foot pegs, Ryders edge thermostat, Engine blankets, snow sheild. If your looking to traverse the backcountry with ease and reliability, look no further. Give us a call, email or stop by!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2