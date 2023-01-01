$52,880+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn Crew 4x4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$52,880
- Listing ID: 10009341
- Stock #: 8461
- VIN: 1C6SRFFT3KN836496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 20,116 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 is a low-mileage truck, with only 20,116 kilometers driven. It features a powerful 5.7-liter HEMI engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering impressive performance and smooth shifting. The vehicle is equipped with dual-zone climate control, ensuring comfortable temperatures for both the driver and passengers. The power driver's seat allows for personalized comfort, while heated seats provide warmth during colder seasons. Bluetooth connectivity enables convenient hands-free calling and audio streaming. The rear backup camera helps with parking and maneuvering, while the navigation system ensures you find your way effortlessly. Front and rear parking sensors provide added safety and assistance when parking in tight spaces. The truck also includes convenient features like remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before getting in. The trailer tow package enables towing capabilities for hauling larger loads. This Ram 1500 Big Horn offers many more features, making it a versatile and well-equipped truck. Trade-ins are welcome, and financing options are available (OAC - on approved credit).
