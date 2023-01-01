Menu
2019 RAM 1500

20,116 KM

Details Description Features

$52,880

+ tax & licensing
$52,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Crew 4x4

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Crew 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$52,880

+ taxes & licensing

20,116KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10009341
  • Stock #: 8461
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT3KN836496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8461
  • Mileage 20,116 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 is a low-mileage truck, with only 20,116 kilometers driven. It features a powerful 5.7-liter HEMI engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering impressive performance and smooth shifting. The vehicle is equipped with dual-zone climate control, ensuring comfortable temperatures for both the driver and passengers. The power driver's seat allows for personalized comfort, while heated seats provide warmth during colder seasons. Bluetooth connectivity enables convenient hands-free calling and audio streaming. The rear backup camera helps with parking and maneuvering, while the navigation system ensures you find your way effortlessly. Front and rear parking sensors provide added safety and assistance when parking in tight spaces. The truck also includes convenient features like remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before getting in. The trailer tow package enables towing capabilities for hauling larger loads. This Ram 1500 Big Horn offers many more features, making it a versatile and well-equipped truck. Trade-ins are welcome, and financing options are available (OAC - on approved credit).

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Rear Window Slider
GPS Equipped
ABS Brak

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

