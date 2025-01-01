Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 Only 51,177 KM Original BC Truck! Looking for a tough, reliable, and well-equipped truck with low mileage? This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 checks every box. Locally owned and originally from BC, this Silverado has been meticulously serviced and maintained at the GM dealershipa true testament to its condition and care. Under the hood, youll find the legendary 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, offering powerful performance whether youre on the job site or heading out on a weekend adventure. The Z71 Off-Road Package gives you upgraded suspension and skid plates for added confidence when the pavement ends. Key Features: Only 51,177 kilometers 4x4 with Z71 Off-Road Package 5.3L V8 engine w/ 8-speed automatic transmission Crew Cab plenty of room for passengers and gear Heated leather seats & heated steering wheel Power drivers seat with lumbar support Dual-zone climate control Telescopic steering column Bluetooth connectivity Rear backup camera & traction control Trailer tow package Remote start Well-maintained with full GM service history This Silverado combines rugged capability with modern comfort and technology. Whether youre towing, commuting, or exploring, it delivers a premium experience every time you get behind the wheel. Dont miss your chance to own this low-km, dealer-serviced, BC-original Silverado!

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

51,177 KM

Details Description Features

$47,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12557477

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 12557477
  2. 12557477
  3. 12557477
  4. 12557477
  5. 12557477
  6. 12557477
  7. 12557477
  8. 12557477
  9. 12557477
  10. 12557477
  11. 12557477
  12. 12557477
  13. 12557477
  14. 12557477
  15. 12557477
  16. 12557477
  17. 12557477
  18. 12557477
  19. 12557477
  20. 12557477
  21. 12557477
Contact Seller

$47,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,177KM
VIN 1GCUYDED0LZ124699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8662
  • Mileage 51,177 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 Only 51,177 KM Original BC Truck!

Looking for a tough, reliable, and well-equipped truck with low mileage? This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 checks every box. Locally owned and originally from BC, this Silverado has been meticulously serviced and maintained at the GM dealershipa true testament to its condition and care.

Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, offering powerful performance whether you're on the job site or heading out on a weekend adventure. The Z71 Off-Road Package gives you upgraded suspension and skid plates for added confidence when the pavement ends.

Key Features:
Only 51,177 kilometers

4x4 with Z71 Off-Road Package

5.3L V8 engine w/ 8-speed automatic transmission

Crew Cab plenty of room for passengers and gear

Heated leather seats & heated steering wheel

Power driver's seat with lumbar support

Dual-zone climate control

Telescopic steering column

Bluetooth connectivity

Rear backup camera & traction control

Trailer tow package

Remote start

Well-maintained with full GM service history

This Silverado combines rugged capability with modern comfort and technology. Whether you're towing, commuting, or exploring, it delivers a premium experience every time you get behind the wheel.

Dont miss your chance to own this low-km, dealer-serviced, BC-original Silverado!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
side steps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Tinte
Rear Window Slider

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD 51,177 KM $47,880 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT AWD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT AWD 11,602 KM $34,880 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline AWD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline AWD 153,886 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500