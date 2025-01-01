$47,880+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8662
- Mileage 51,177 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 Only 51,177 KM Original BC Truck!
Looking for a tough, reliable, and well-equipped truck with low mileage? This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 checks every box. Locally owned and originally from BC, this Silverado has been meticulously serviced and maintained at the GM dealershipa true testament to its condition and care.
Under the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, offering powerful performance whether you're on the job site or heading out on a weekend adventure. The Z71 Off-Road Package gives you upgraded suspension and skid plates for added confidence when the pavement ends.
Key Features:
Only 51,177 kilometers
4x4 with Z71 Off-Road Package
5.3L V8 engine w/ 8-speed automatic transmission
Crew Cab plenty of room for passengers and gear
Heated leather seats & heated steering wheel
Power driver's seat with lumbar support
Dual-zone climate control
Telescopic steering column
Bluetooth connectivity
Rear backup camera & traction control
Trailer tow package
Remote start
Well-maintained with full GM service history
This Silverado combines rugged capability with modern comfort and technology. Whether you're towing, commuting, or exploring, it delivers a premium experience every time you get behind the wheel.
Dont miss your chance to own this low-km, dealer-serviced, BC-original Silverado!
