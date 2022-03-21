Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

30,937 KM

Details Features

$94,880

+ tax & licensing
$94,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ Crew Cab 4WD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$94,880

+ taxes & licensing

30,937KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8787092
  Stock #: 8374
  VIN: 1GC4YUEY8LF341857

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 30,937 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Front Heated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
