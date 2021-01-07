Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

8,083 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow N Go

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Stow N Go

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,083KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6383898
  Stock #: 8178
  VIN: 2C4RDGCG4LR155285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes only 8083 Klms! 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow N GO, Powered by a 3.6L, 6 Speed Auto, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power driver's seat, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, steering wheel controls, rear backup camera, navigation, Dvd player, rear air/heat, dual power sliding doors, remote power lift gate, keyless entry with remote start, fog lights, privacy glass, alloys. This is a Original BC Van & has a claims free carfax report and the balance of factory warranty still remaining. Call today to schedule your test drive and checkout this eceptionally low kilometer Grand Caravan SXT for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
Power Heated Mirrors
Heated Seats
quad seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
ABS Brakes
rear air conditioning
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
DVD Equipped
Dual Remote Sliding Doors
GPS Equipped

