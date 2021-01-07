+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Yes only 8083 Klms! 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow N GO, Powered by a 3.6L, 6 Speed Auto, dual zone climate control, tilt/telescopic, cruise, power group, power driver's seat, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, steering wheel controls, rear backup camera, navigation, Dvd player, rear air/heat, dual power sliding doors, remote power lift gate, keyless entry with remote start, fog lights, privacy glass, alloys. This is a Original BC Van & has a claims free carfax report and the balance of factory warranty still remaining. Call today to schedule your test drive and checkout this eceptionally low kilometer Grand Caravan SXT for yourself!
