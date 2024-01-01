Menu
2020 Ford F-150

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FTEW1E44LKE52239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8594
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Airb

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
