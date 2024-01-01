$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCREW 5.5-FT
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E44LKE52239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8594
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Safety
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Airb
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
