For All You Jeep Enthusiasts Check Out This Very Clean 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4x4! Adventure-ready and built to impress, this 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4x4 is powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmissiondelivering a perfect balance of power, capability, and everyday drivability. Equipped with air conditioning, a telescopic steering, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 7 touchscreen infotainment system, youll stay comfortable and connected whether youre on the highway or off the grid. A rear backup camera ensures added confidence in tight spots, while the removable hardtop lets you enjoy open-air freedom whenever the mood strikes. So much much more! This Gladiator is trail-ready with a trailer tow package, Class IV hitch receiver, fog lights, and rugged Jeep DNA built into every bolt. Its clean, well-maintained, and ready to take you down the beaten pathor blaze a new one. Dont miss outthis capable and clean Jeep wont last long! Dlr#9243

2020 Jeep Gladiator

119,252 KM

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport 4x4

12613879

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,252KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG4LL133772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8667
  • Mileage 119,252 KM

Vehicle Description

For All You Jeep Enthusiasts Check Out This Very Clean 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4x4!

Adventure-ready and built to impress, this 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4x4 is powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmissiondelivering a perfect balance of power, capability, and everyday drivability.

Equipped with air conditioning, a telescopic steering, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 7" touchscreen infotainment system, you'll stay comfortable and connected whether you're on the highway or off the grid. A rear backup camera ensures added confidence in tight spots, while the removable hardtop lets you enjoy open-air freedom whenever the mood strikes. So much much more!

This Gladiator is trail-ready with a trailer tow package, Class IV hitch receiver, fog lights, and rugged Jeep DNA built into every bolt. Its clean, well-maintained, and ready to take you down the beaten pathor blaze a new one.

Dont miss outthis capable and clean Jeep wont last long! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Rear Window Slider
Air Conditioning R12
Child Safet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2020 Jeep Gladiator