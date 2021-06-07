+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
+ taxes & licensing
Only 960 Klms! 2021 Ford F150 XLT Crewcab 4X4 STX Package. 2.7L Ecoboost, 10 Speed Auto, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Rear Parking Sensor's, Steering Wheel Control's, Bluetooth, Bucket's & Console, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Light's, Running Boards, Alloys. This Exceptionally Low Kilometer F150 Still Has The New Car Smell. Financing Available & Trades Welcome. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive Before It's Gone!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2