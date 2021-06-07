Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

960 KM

Details Description Features

$59,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 7192658
  2. 7192658
  3. 7192658
  4. 7192658
  5. 7192658
  6. 7192658
  7. 7192658
  8. 7192658
  9. 7192658
  10. 7192658
  11. 7192658
  12. 7192658
  13. 7192658
  14. 7192658
  15. 7192658
  16. 7192658
  17. 7192658
  18. 7192658
  19. 7192658
  20. 7192658
  21. 7192658
  22. 7192658
  23. 7192658
  24. 7192658
Contact Seller

$59,880

+ taxes & licensing

960KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7192658
  • Stock #: 8247
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9MFA96634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8247
  • Mileage 960 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 960 Klms! 2021 Ford F150 XLT Crewcab 4X4 STX Package. 2.7L Ecoboost, 10 Speed Auto, Tilt/Telescopic, Cruise, Power Group, Keyless Entry, Rear Backup Camera, Rear Parking Sensor's, Steering Wheel Control's, Bluetooth, Bucket's & Console, Trailer Tow Package, Fog Light's, Running Boards, Alloys. This Exceptionally Low Kilometer F150 Still Has The New Car Smell. Financing Available & Trades Welcome. Call Today To Schedule Your Test Drive Before It's Gone!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Power Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning R134a
Rear View Camera
BACK UP SENSORS
Owners Manual
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

2021 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 960 KM
$59,880 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision ...
 49,971 KM
$39,880 + tax & lic
2020 Jayco Eagle HT ...
 0 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory