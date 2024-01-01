Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Ultimate Off-Road Adventure Awaits! Take command of every trail and turn heads with this 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon only 47,828 km on the clock and loaded with rugged, top-of-the-line features. Key Features: 3.6L Pentastar V6 with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission for smooth, powerful off-road and highway driving. Tru-Lok Front & Rear Differential and Electronic Front Sway Bar Disconnect delivers superior traction for rough terrain. Fox Performance Shocks optimized for stability, control, and off-road performance. Leather Interior & Climate Control luxurious comfort for you and your passengers. Navigation, 7 Display Screen, Backup Camera, and Bluetooth Connectivity stay connected and on track. Trailer Tow Package & Rear Parking Sensors ready for towing and easy parking. Remote Start convenient, comfortable, and ready to go on chilly mornings. This Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is built for adventure and loaded with the high-performance specs you need to conquer any terrain. Whether its for rugged trails or weekend escapes, this Gladiator is ready to be your ultimate off-road companion. Dont waitcontact us now and drive away with your dream off-roader!

2021 Jeep Gladiator

47,828 KM

Details Description Features

$52,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 11890793
  2. 11890793
  3. 11890793
  4. 11890793
  5. 11890793
  6. 11890793
  7. 11890793
  8. 11890793
  9. 11890793
  10. 11890793
  11. 11890793
  12. 11890793
  13. 11890793
  14. 11890793
  15. 11890793
  16. 11890793
  17. 11890793
  18. 11890793
  19. 11890793
  20. 11890793
  21. 11890793
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$52,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,828KM
VIN 1C6JJTBG6ML596482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8599-1
  • Mileage 47,828 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Ultimate Off-Road Adventure Awaits!

Take command of every trail and turn heads with this 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon only 47,828 km on the clock and loaded with rugged, top-of-the-line features.

Key Features:

3.6L Pentastar V6 with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission for smooth, powerful off-road and highway driving.
Tru-Lok Front & Rear Differential and Electronic Front Sway Bar Disconnect delivers superior traction for rough terrain.
Fox Performance Shocks optimized for stability, control, and off-road performance.
Leather Interior & Climate Control luxurious comfort for you and your passengers.
Navigation, 7" Display Screen, Backup Camera, and Bluetooth Connectivity stay connected and on track.
Trailer Tow Package & Rear Parking Sensors ready for towing and easy parking.
Remote Start convenient, comfortable, and ready to go on chilly mornings.
This Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is built for adventure and loaded with the high-performance specs you need to conquer any terrain. Whether it's for rugged trails or weekend escapes, this Gladiator is ready to be your ultimate off-road companion.

Don't waitcontact us now and drive away with your dream off-roader!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
side steps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD DENALI LONG BOX for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD DENALI LONG BOX 17,400 KM $97,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel QUAD CAB 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel QUAD CAB 4WD 91,699 KM $47,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2023 Ford Escape Active AWD 16,734 KM $32,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Gladiator