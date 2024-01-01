$52,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$52,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8599-1
- Mileage 47,828 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Ultimate Off-Road Adventure Awaits!
Take command of every trail and turn heads with this 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon only 47,828 km on the clock and loaded with rugged, top-of-the-line features.
Key Features:
3.6L Pentastar V6 with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission for smooth, powerful off-road and highway driving.
Tru-Lok Front & Rear Differential and Electronic Front Sway Bar Disconnect delivers superior traction for rough terrain.
Fox Performance Shocks optimized for stability, control, and off-road performance.
Leather Interior & Climate Control luxurious comfort for you and your passengers.
Navigation, 7" Display Screen, Backup Camera, and Bluetooth Connectivity stay connected and on track.
Trailer Tow Package & Rear Parking Sensors ready for towing and easy parking.
Remote Start convenient, comfortable, and ready to go on chilly mornings.
This Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is built for adventure and loaded with the high-performance specs you need to conquer any terrain. Whether it's for rugged trails or weekend escapes, this Gladiator is ready to be your ultimate off-road companion.
Don't waitcontact us now and drive away with your dream off-roader!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email ABH Car Sales
ABH Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363