Just arrived with only 10,250 kms Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD extras include 201A pkg Lincoln Co-pilot, 22 wheels, Convenience pkg, Illumination pkg, full rear console, New replacement value over $90,000

2021 Lincoln Aviator

10,250 KM

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lincoln Aviator

RESERVE AWD 201A PKG

2021 Lincoln Aviator

RESERVE AWD 201A PKG

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,250KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC1MGL18856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived with only 10,250 kms Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD extras include 201A pkg Lincoln Co-pilot, 22" wheels, Convenience pkg, Illumination pkg, full rear console, New replacement value over $90,000

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

