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Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV thats loaded with features? This 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is an outstanding choice! With only 54,296 kms, this immaculate SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, offering an excellent balance of performance, comfort, and economy. Its intelligent AWD system provides added confidence in all weather conditions, making it the perfect vehicle for year-round driving. Inside, youll find a well-appointed cabin featuring dual-zone climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, a heated steering wheel, power drivers seat, leather interior, heated front seats, a rear backup camera, remote start, a power rear liftgate, and a stunning panoramic roof that fills the cabin with natural light. Stylish alloy wheels complete the modern look. This Rogue has been exceptionally well cared for and is in immaculate condition inside and out. For added peace of mind, it also comes with a claims-free Carfax report, giving you confidence in its history. Dont miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally clean, low-kilometre 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. With its impressive features, outstanding condition, and excellent fuel economy, this SUV is ready for many years of dependable driving. Dlr#9243

2021 Nissan Rogue

54,296 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14422980

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller
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Sale

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,296KM
VIN 5N1AT3BB8MC802582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV that's loaded with features? This 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is an outstanding choice! With only 54,296 kms, this immaculate SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, offering an excellent balance of performance, comfort, and economy. Its intelligent AWD system provides added confidence in all weather conditions, making it the perfect vehicle for year-round driving.

Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin featuring dual-zone climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, a heated steering wheel, power driver's seat, leather interior, heated front seats, a rear backup camera, remote start, a power rear liftgate, and a stunning panoramic roof that fills the cabin with natural light. Stylish alloy wheels complete the modern look.

This Rogue has been exceptionally well cared for and is in immaculate condition inside and out. For added peace of mind, it also comes with a claims-free Carfax report, giving you confidence in its history.

Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally clean, low-kilometre 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. With its impressive features, outstanding condition, and excellent fuel economy, this SUV is ready for many years of dependable driving. Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
remote start
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$27,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2021 Nissan Rogue