$27,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$27,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient SUV that's loaded with features? This 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD is an outstanding choice! With only 54,296 kms, this immaculate SUV is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, offering an excellent balance of performance, comfort, and economy. Its intelligent AWD system provides added confidence in all weather conditions, making it the perfect vehicle for year-round driving.
Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin featuring dual-zone climate control, a telescopic steering column, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, a heated steering wheel, power driver's seat, leather interior, heated front seats, a rear backup camera, remote start, a power rear liftgate, and a stunning panoramic roof that fills the cabin with natural light. Stylish alloy wheels complete the modern look.
This Rogue has been exceptionally well cared for and is in immaculate condition inside and out. For added peace of mind, it also comes with a claims-free Carfax report, giving you confidence in its history.
Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally clean, low-kilometre 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. With its impressive features, outstanding condition, and excellent fuel economy, this SUV is ready for many years of dependable driving. Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Additional Features
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing>
250-442-2363