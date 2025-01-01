$52,980+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT CREW 4X4 DIESEL
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$52,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 69,666 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71
Get the job done in style and comfort with this 2023 Silverado LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71, powered by the fuel-efficient 3.0L Duramax diesel paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift. This Silverado delivers the perfect blend of power, performance, and refinement.
Inside, youll find a comfortable, well-equipped interior featuring a power drivers seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, center console, and Bluetooth with steering wheel and audio controls for convenience on the go. A rear backup camera and trailer tow package make towing and maneuvering easier than ever.
With its legendary Z71 off-road suspension, this Silverado is built to tackle tough terrain while maintaining a smooth, confident ride. Clean, capable, and ready for work or play this diesel-powered 4x4 is loaded with value and ready to hit the road!
