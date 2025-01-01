2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
2023 Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 Get the job done in style and comfort with this 2023 Silverado LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71, powered by the fuel-efficient 3.0L Duramax diesel paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift. This Silverado delivers the perfect blend of power, performance, and refinement. Inside, youll find a comfortable, well-equipped interior featuring a power drivers seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, center console, and Bluetooth with steering wheel and audio controls for convenience on the go. A rear backup camera and trailer tow package make towing and maneuvering easier than ever. With its legendary Z71 off-road suspension, this Silverado is built to tackle tough terrain while maintaining a smooth, confident ride. Clean, capable, and ready for work or play this diesel-powered 4x4 is loaded with value and ready to hit the road!

69,666 KM

Details Description Features

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_OneOwner

Used
69,666KM
VIN 3GCUDDE80PG206968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,666 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71
Get the job done in style and comfort with this 2023 Silverado LT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71, powered by the fuel-efficient 3.0L Duramax diesel paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shift. This Silverado delivers the perfect blend of power, performance, and refinement.

Inside, youll find a comfortable, well-equipped interior featuring a power drivers seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, center console, and Bluetooth with steering wheel and audio controls for convenience on the go. A rear backup camera and trailer tow package make towing and maneuvering easier than ever.

With its legendary Z71 off-road suspension, this Silverado is built to tackle tough terrain while maintaining a smooth, confident ride. Clean, capable, and ready for work or play this diesel-powered 4x4 is loaded with value and ready to hit the road!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner
side steps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Vehic

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363

