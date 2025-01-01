Menu
date 2025-01-01

2023 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty Sport Appearance Package Power Stroke Diesel BC Truck,Looking for serious power, utility, and comfort in a heavy-duty pickup? This 2023 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty with the Sport Appearance Package delivers on all fronts. Equipped with the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, this 4x4 crew cab with an 8-foot box is ready to haul, tow, and conquer whatever you throw at it.Loaded with Options & Features:6.7L Power Stroke Diesel unmatched torque & efficiency, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission smooth and responsive, Crew Cab with 8-Foot Box maximum space for passengers & cargo, Sport Appearance Package bold styling with body-coloured accents & upgraded wheels, 4x4 Drivetrain go anywhere, in any condition, Trailer Tow Package with Powerscope trailer tow mirrors, Exhaust Brake added control when hauling heavy loads, Remote Start warm it up or cool it down from a distance, Navigation System always stay on track, Heated Front Seats & Power Drivers Seat comfort in all seasons, Dual-Zone Climate Control personalized comfort for driver and passenger, Bluetooth Connectivity hands-free calling and media streaming, Rear Backup Camera park and reverse with confidence, Fog Lights, Tow Hooks, and much more!This is a local, original BC truck, well cared for and in excellent condition. Whether youre towing a fifth wheel, heading to the job site, or just want a truck that can handle lifes toughest demands with comfort and style, this F-350 is ready to deliver.Contact today to schedule a test drive or request more info. Trucks like this dont last long! Dlr#9243

2023 Ford F-350

143,047 KM

$67,980

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-350

SD XLT CREW 4X4 DIESEL

12627894

2023 Ford F-350

SD XLT CREW 4X4 DIESEL

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$67,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,047KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT0PEC83362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8666
  • Mileage 143,047 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty Sport Appearance Package Power Stroke Diesel BC Truck,Looking for serious power, utility, and comfort in a heavy-duty pickup? This 2023 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty with the Sport Appearance Package delivers on all fronts. Equipped with the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, this 4x4 crew cab with an 8-foot box is ready to haul, tow, and conquer whatever you throw at it.Loaded with Options & Features:6.7L Power Stroke Diesel unmatched torque & efficiency, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission smooth and responsive, Crew Cab with 8-Foot Box maximum space for passengers & cargo, Sport Appearance Package bold styling with body-coloured accents & upgraded wheels, 4x4 Drivetrain go anywhere, in any condition, Trailer Tow Package with Powerscope trailer tow mirrors, Exhaust Brake added control when hauling heavy loads, Remote Start warm it up or cool it down from a distance, Navigation System always stay on track, Heated Front Seats & Power Drivers Seat comfort in all seasons, Dual-Zone Climate Control personalized comfort for driver and passenger, Bluetooth Connectivity hands-free calling and media streaming, Rear Backup Camera park and reverse with confidence, Fog Lights, Tow Hooks, and much more!This is a local, original BC truck, well cared for and in excellent condition. Whether you're towing a fifth wheel, heading to the job site, or just want a truck that can handle lifes toughest demands with comfort and style, this F-350 is ready to deliver.Contact today to schedule a test drive or request more info. Trucks like this don't last long!
Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
side steps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS Brakes

Convenience

KEYLESS REMOTE

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Power Extended Mirrors
Traction Co

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$67,980

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2023 Ford F-350