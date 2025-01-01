$67,980+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-350
SD XLT CREW 4X4 DIESEL
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$67,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8666
- Mileage 143,047 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty Sport Appearance Package Power Stroke Diesel BC Truck,Looking for serious power, utility, and comfort in a heavy-duty pickup? This 2023 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty with the Sport Appearance Package delivers on all fronts. Equipped with the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission, this 4x4 crew cab with an 8-foot box is ready to haul, tow, and conquer whatever you throw at it.Loaded with Options & Features:6.7L Power Stroke Diesel unmatched torque & efficiency, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission smooth and responsive, Crew Cab with 8-Foot Box maximum space for passengers & cargo, Sport Appearance Package bold styling with body-coloured accents & upgraded wheels, 4x4 Drivetrain go anywhere, in any condition, Trailer Tow Package with Powerscope trailer tow mirrors, Exhaust Brake added control when hauling heavy loads, Remote Start warm it up or cool it down from a distance, Navigation System always stay on track, Heated Front Seats & Power Drivers Seat comfort in all seasons, Dual-Zone Climate Control personalized comfort for driver and passenger, Bluetooth Connectivity hands-free calling and media streaming, Rear Backup Camera park and reverse with confidence, Fog Lights, Tow Hooks, and much more!This is a local, original BC truck, well cared for and in excellent condition. Whether you're towing a fifth wheel, heading to the job site, or just want a truck that can handle lifes toughest demands with comfort and style, this F-350 is ready to deliver.Contact today to schedule a test drive or request more info. Trucks like this don't last long!
Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Mechanical
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email ABH Car Sales
ABH Car Sales
Call Dealer
250-442-2363
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
250-442-2363