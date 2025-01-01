$74,980+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 DURAMAX
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$74,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,781KM
VIN 1GTUUEE80PZ171953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 47,781 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Additional Features
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
2023 GMC Sierra 1500