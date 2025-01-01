Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

47,781 KM

$74,980

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 DURAMAX

12710352

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 DURAMAX

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$74,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,781KM
VIN 1GTUUEE80PZ171953

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,781 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500